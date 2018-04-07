Women Slam Tony Robbins After He Says #MeToo Is For Attention-Seekers In Shocking Video

Tony Robbins should know better than to come for #MeToo and Time’s Up. After the life coach disgustingly claimed women are using the movements to ‘feel significant,’ Twitter rightfully fought back.

A video of celebrity life coach Tony Robbins criticizing the #MeToo movement has gone viral, and women on Twitter immediately began firing back at him. It all started when NowThis shared footage from a seminar in San Jose, California last month that showed Robbins mocking “victimhood” and thus the many people who have come forward with stories of sexual assault and abuse. “If you use the #MeToo movement to try to get significance and certainty by attacking and destroying someone else, you haven’t grown an ounce. All you’ve done is basically use a drug called significance to make yourself feel good,” the motivational speaker said at the self-help seminar.

After Robbins’ tone-deaf remarks started gaining traction online, women started calling him out for his ridiculous statements. “@TonyRibbons I didn’t share my story of gang rape to feel “significant” I shared it bc it was a SIGNIFICANT life altering and life threatening event that I could no longer remain silent about. #metoo,” a user named Brenda Tracy tweeted. “Gross @TonyRobbins. You couldn’t be further from the mark. It’s time for you to put down the mic and LISTEN,” another person named Alison Becker said.

@TonyRobbins I didn’t share my story of gang rape to feel “significant” I shared it bc it was a SIGNIFICANT life altering and life threatening event that I could no longer remain silent about. #metoo https://t.co/gYNchygKjF — Brenda Tracy (@brendatracy24) April 7, 2018

If your famous pal can’t trust himself &/or his coworkers to behave respectfully & professionally around a qualified woman just because she’s attractive then he has a personal or personnel problem it’s not a problem of the #Metoo movement @TonyRobbins https://t.co/desJnEb7Dv — Daryl Hannah (@dhlovelife) April 6, 2018

While addressing the crowd, the self-help book author claimed he wasn’t “knocking the #MeToo movement,” but instead was “knocking victimhood.” He also said that “anger is not empowerment.” He was largely criticized for these accusations, but actress Daryl Hannah took issue with his anecdote about a “very powerful” man that, because of Time’s Up, didn’t hire an attractive woman even though she was admittedly the most qualified person for the job. “If your famous pal can’t trust himself &/or his coworkers to behave respectfully & professionally around a qualified woman just because she’s attractive then he has a personal or personnel problem it’s not a problem of the #Metoo movement,” Hannah said. Time’s Up on more than just sexual assault — we’re done with people not understanding what this movement is really about.