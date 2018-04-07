Tiny Shows Off Her Sexy Bikini Cleavage On Family Vacation With T.I. — Watch Video

Yes, Tiny! The mom-of-four showed of her impeccable cleavage while taking a late night dip in the pool with two of her kids during their vacation with T.I. Check out the clip!

Looks like Tameka “Tiny” Harris is having a fun time on vacation! The singer took to Instagram to share a video of her and her children Heiress, 2, and King, 13, going for a night swim together. “Late night swim with my two babies that love the water like me!! @the_next_king10 & @heiressdharris #LastNightInMexico #HarrisFamilyVacation,” she captioned the post. In the clip, Tiny can be seen wearing a string bikini top while holding her toddler in the water. She then has Heiress show her followers her swimming skills. The adorable little girl paddles through the water on her own. Too cute!

The sweet little family were enjoying their final night of their vacation. T.I. was also along for the getaway, but didn’t make it out for the late night dip. As we previously reported, there were plenty of family members with them on the vacay, and they’ve reportedly tired the rapper out a bit. “It wasn’t just their immediate family. There were friends there with some of their kids. It was full-on,” an insider told HollywoodLife. “The kids were after them non-stop. Heiress is so attached to her daddy that she wants him to hold her all the time. Tip was hoping to get a little romantic time alone with Tiny, but they couldn’t get any privacy. There were too many kids around.”

The “Whatever You Like” singer has even been joking that the vacation wore him out so much that he might need another one to recoup. “They head home tomorrow and Tip’s saying they need a vacation from their vacation so they can recover,” our source added. “He wants to swoop Tiny off for some adults only time. She’s thrilled. She’s all for some romance with her man.”