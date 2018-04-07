Millie Bobby Brown Shows Off ‘Flossing’ Dance Moves To Yodel Kid After Cutting Hair Off

‘Stranger Things’ star Millie Bobby Brown is a huge fan of ‘her manz’ Yodel Kid! Watch her do ‘The Floss’ dance along to Mason Ramsey’s viral yodeling!

Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown, 14, just proved she’s an ace at “The Floss” dance move after showing off her killer moves to the music of none other than Yodel Kid. If you’re wondering “what’s… Yodel Kid?” in the same way Eleven might ask Chief Hopper a question on Stranger Things, we’ve got you covered. Mason Ramsey (AKA Yodel Kid) struck internet fame after doing some yodeling in a Walmart in Illinois. And now, Millie has gifted us with a dance to a techno version of his yodeling. Apparently, we can have it all.

Not only is Millie Bobby Brown using the remixed yodeling of one viral sensation, she’s also flawlessly performing the viral dance move, The Floss. Basically, all of pop culture is converging in this one hilarious Instagram video Millie posted, and you’re going to need to watch it immediately. Seriously, we give it an Eleven out of 10. In addition to showing off her perfect dance moves, Millie’s video also reveals her new haircut she got for the upcoming season of Stranger Things — and we think her new ‘do looks great!

Meanwhile, this isn’t the only pop culture convergence Millie has been a part of. Recently, the 14-year-old star got to meet her idol Kim Kardashian, 38. Kim recently posted a video of the two finally meeting in one of her Instagram stories. “You guys, look who I’m hanging out with on this Good Friday,” Kim excitedly told her followers before revealing Millie, who said, “Hiiiiiii.”

Flossing to my manz #masonramsey A post shared by Millie Bobby Brown (@milliebobbybrown) on Apr 7, 2018 at 11:23am PDT

Time will tell if other celebs dance along to the hit tunes of Yodel Kid.