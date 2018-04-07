Kourtney Kardashian Goes On Fun Bike Ride With Younes In Sports Bra & They Look So In Love

Kourtney Kardashian took to Instagram on Apr. 7 to show off some adorable clips of herself having a thrilling bike ride with Younes Bendjima while on vacation in an exotic location. Watch the sweet video here!

Aw! Kourtney Kardashian, 38, and Younes Bendjima, 24, are as cute as can be! The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star took to Instagram on Apr. 7 to post a series of clips that showed her having the time of her life with her hunky beau while riding on bikes and in a golf cart during their vacation at a tropical mystery location. In the first clip, a laughing Younes can be seen driving a golf cart around in the dark while Kourtney sits next to him as he goes over bumps. At one point she playfully says, “What’s wrong with you?” The second clip still shows them in the golf cart but the ride is much smoother this time and Kourtney lovingly puts her hand on Younes’ leg while he drives.

In the final set of clips Kourtney and Younes can be seen filming each other riding bikes separately down a narrow road. Kourtney looks amazingly fit in a sports bra and shorts in the clips while keeping cool in the exotic weather, One of the captions for the bike riding clip hilariously compares the two lovebirds to Mario from the video game Mario Cart. “Hey it’s me Marioooo0,” it reads, proving the duo have a sense of humor. See the clips of Kourtney and Younes below!

The couple sure do seem like they’re having a wonderful time on their getaway and they love taking to social media to share it. In addition to Kourtney’s fun clips, Younes posted a sexy shirtless pic of himself in camouflage shorts while standing in front of the golf cart and holding onto his green hat. “We very far from da ghetto, very close to da Coco,” his caption for the photo read, hinting toward their whereabouts.

Kourt and Younes’ vacation is one of many indications that they have been inseparable lately. Despite recent speculation that they were on the outs after Kourtney unfollowed Younes on Instagram, we think it’s pretty safe to say these two are definitely on and going strong! Younes has even recently been spotted in a jewelry store leading many to believe he may end up proposing to Kourt for her birthday on Apr. 18!

We can’t wait to see where these two go from here!