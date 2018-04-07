24 Wildest Photos Of Kardashian & Jenner Sisters’ Plump Pouts — See Their Craziest Lip Pics

Amidst new buzz about Kendall Jenner’s noticeably fuller lips, we’ve rounded up the most insane photos of the model and her sisters showing off their plump pouts. Check it out!

It’s hard to believe that it was already FOUR years ago when people couldn’t stop talking about Kylie Jenner’s lips. The reality star was just 16 years old at the time, and there was speculation for months about how she suddenly had such big lips without getting any work done. For a long time, Kylie insisted that there was nothing more to her new look than the use of a lot of lip liner, but finally, in 2015, she confirmed there was more to the story — she’d been getting lip injections to plump up her pout. Obviously, no one was surprised by the confession.

Of course, Kylie isn’t the only Kardashian/Jenner sister to flaunt the big lip look. Actually, they all have at one point or another! Most recently, it was Kendall Jenner who shocked us with her full lips. The 22-year-old previously denied getting fillers in 2016, but this year, her lips have been looking bigger than ever. First, there was major buzz surrounding her look at the Golden Globe Awards in January. But the rumors that she’d gotten plastic surgery intensified earlier this week, when her hairstylist posted a shocking photo in which Kendall looked VERY different. We’ve never seen her lips look so big!

Kendall has not commented on what the deal is behind her new look, but many are speculating that she’s following in Kylie’s footsteps by getting injections herself. Click through the gallery above to check out the wildest photos of Kendall, Kylie, Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian showing of their lips! Will this look ever go out of style for them?!