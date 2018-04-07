Justin Bieber Hanging Out With Selena Gomez Look-Alike While He’s On Break With His Ex

Justin Bieber was spotted chatting and taking a cozy stroll with a brunette beauty in Beverly Hills on Apr.6. Is he trying to replace Selena Gomez? See the pics of Justin and the mystery lady getting close here!

Justin Bieber, 24, is not letting his time apart from on-again, off-again love, Selena Gomez, 25, affect his social time with other good looking women! The singer was seen getting pretty close to a mystery brunette beauty while taking a walk after his SoulCycle class in Beverly Hills, CA on Apr. 6. Justin wore a casual black long-sleeved shirt and comfortable looking black shorts for the stroll while his pal showed off her toned abs in a cropped white t-shirt and fitted black pants. The two seemed to be in a deep conversation as they walked side by side and we can only wonder what it was about! See the pics of Justin and his mystery pal here!

Justin’s been keeping busy and hanging out with a lot of friends ever since his split from Selena a few weeks ago so his recent outing doesn’t come as too much of a surprise. Whether this new lady is just a friend or more is yet to be seen but with Justin’s deep feelings for Selena, it’s hard to imagine him getting close to anyone else!

Like Justin, Selena has also seemed to keep busy during her time away from the Biebs. She’s been taking vacations and hanging out with her own girl friends, who we’re sure are helping her get through the rough feelings that come with taking a break. Although we’re not entirely sure if this is a permanent break or just two young people looking to temporarily find some independence, we have to admit that we sure do miss the too-cute-for-words Jelena moments! No matter what happens, though, we just wish all the happiness in the world for both of them!