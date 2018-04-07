Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton: Why Her Kids Are Praying For Them To Have A Baby

Gwen Stefani’s kids might ship her and Blake Shelton more than the rest of us! We heard the singer is ‘getting pressure’ from her children to have a baby with the country crooner!

It seems every celebrity couple is breaking up this week, but there are still a select few we can rely on. Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton‘s love is alive and well, and it looks like their family members want them to take a huge step in their relationship! “Gwen‘s getting pressure from all sides to have a kid with Blake,” a source connected to the “Hollaback Girl” songstress tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “His family, her family, even her kids. They’ve even been asking for a baby sister when the say their bedtime prayers. It’s the sweetest thing ever, the way they’ve bonded with Blake. But it’s got to be bittersweet for Gwen because it is something she and Blake both want and it hasn’t happened yet.”