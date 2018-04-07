Exclusive
Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton: Why Her Kids Are Praying For Them To Have A Baby
Gwen Stefani’s kids might ship her and Blake Shelton more than the rest of us! We heard the singer is ‘getting pressure’ from her children to have a baby with the country crooner!
It seems every celebrity couple is breaking up this week, but there are still a select few we can rely on. Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton‘s love is alive and well, and it looks like their family members want them to take a huge step in their relationship! “Gwen‘s getting pressure from all sides to have a kid with Blake,” a source connected to the “Hollaback Girl” songstress tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “His family, her family, even her kids. They’ve even been asking for a baby sister when the say their bedtime prayers. It’s the sweetest thing ever, the way they’ve bonded with Blake. But it’s got to be bittersweet for Gwen because it is something she and Blake both want and it hasn’t happened yet.”
Blake joined Gwen and her three children, Kingston, Zuma, and Apollo, for Sunday mass on Easter, and he couldn’t look more in sync with the family. He was even photographed holding 4-year-old Apollo as they left the church! We’ve been hearing that the kids have gotten very close with the country crooner. “Gwen’s kids are more attached to Blake than ever before,” an insider close to the The Voice star told HL. “They really do love him, and if Blake and Gwen were to break up at this point it would be devastating to her kids. The boys have learned so much from Blake, from a new appreciation for country music, to all the wonderful things Blake has shared with them about living in the outdoors. All of Gwen’s kids love spending holidays in Oklahoma, exploring the countryside and being with Blake and their mom.”