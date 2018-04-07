Former Miss Universe Claims Trump Tried To Have Sex With Her Though He Called Her ‘Miss Piggy’

Alicia Machado, a former Miss Universe who claimed to suffer mistreatment from now-President Donald Trump in the past, says he attempted to sleep with her as well.

Amid infidelity allegations aimed at President Donald Trump, 71, former Miss Universe Alicia Machado has come forward to claim that, while working for the Trump Organization in the ’90s, he attempted to have sex with her. The revelation happened when the 41-year-old Venezuelan visited the Spanish talk show Suelta La Sopa. When asked if she had ever had intimate relations with him, she answered, “There were many situations with him I have never spoken about.” Then, she was asked the question again: had Trump ever tried to sleep with her? She answered, “Well, yes, why would I say ‘no’ to you” — English translation via the Daily Mail.

“Often you can sleep with someone you don’t know. It wasn’t the case with me. I never had sex with him,” she also commented on her reportedly troubling relationship with the then-real estate mogul. During the 2016 presidential campaign, Alicia found herself in the spotlight after she spoke out about the verbal abuse she endured at the hands of Trump after she won Miss Universe in 1996. She claimed at the DNC that he called her “Miss Piggy.” Afterward, Trump attacked her again on Fox News.

“She was the winner, and she gained a massive amount of weight, and it was a real problem,” he said on the air. “We had a real problem. Not only that — her attitude … So Hillary [Clinton] went back into the years and she found this – this was many years ago – and found the girl, and talked about her like she was Mother Teresa, and it wasn’t quite that way, but that’s okay, Hillary has to do what she has to do.” Truly shocking.