Paris Hilton Just Got Dragged Into Donald Trump’s Alleged Affair With Stormy Daniels

Say what?! Donald Trump is using Paris Hilton’s 2009 Halmark case to fight Stormy Daniels’ defamation claim. Find out why here!

Well, this is weird! The legal battle between President Donald Trump and his alleged mistress Stormy Daniels is far from over. In fact, Donald’s team is pulling out all the stops to fight Stormy’s defamation lawsuit, and that includes involving Paris Hilton. Yes, you read that correctly. Trump’s lawyer Brent Blakely claims Stormy, who alleges Michael Cohen defamed her by insinuating that she lied about her affair with Trump over 10 years ago, will lose the case because Michael’s statements are protected by free speech, according to The Blast. Also in the documents, Brent asserts Michael’s words were made in “connection with a public issue,” and must be “subject to a special motion strike.” And unless Stormy can prove otherwise, she won’t win. Yikes!

But what does Paris have to do with all of this, you ask? Well, in his argument, Brent cites Paris’ case Paris Hilton V. Hallmark Cards et al, which he also successfully litigated. In the case, Paris was able to establish that Hallmark misappropriated her likeness when they plastered her famous phrase “that’s hot” all over their cards. So, basically Brent is using Paris’ name and his experience to show he has the legal precedent in his favor. Pretty tactful, right?

However, Michael might not be able to get off the hook that easy. As you may already know, Stormy was already suing POTUS for the alleged money she was given by Michael to keep her story quiet in 2006, according to the Washington Post. Stormy’s initial complaint claimed the NDA agreement she signed over the alleged affair was illegal because Donald didn’t sign it himself. And the new complaint says, that the money Michael paid out of his own pocket violated federal campaign finance laws. The payment of $130,000 exceeded the campaign donations and “in-kind contributions” limit. Making the situation even more confusing, Donald claims he had no knowledge of the hush money! When will this end?!