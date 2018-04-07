Channing Tatum Desperate For Privacy In Next Relationship: ‘It’s An Absolute Must’

Channing Tatum’s public split from Jenna Dewan has him wanting to keep his next relationship super private. We’ve got EXCLUSIVE details on why a ‘sense of privacy’ is extremely important going forward!

Breakups are awful, but breakups scrutinized by the public are even more painful. Unfortunately, this is a sad reality for A LOT of celebrities, and Channing Tatum is sick of it. Following his unexpected split from his wife Jenna Dewan after nine years of marriage, Channing is vowing to live a more lowkey life in the future. “Channing will welcome new love when it happens. But, if it goes down the route where people give it a couples name and they are followed everywhere they go then he will shut it down before it even gets to a place like that. He wants a sense of privacy when he gets into a new relationship. He knows that he can’t have it all but a sense of normalcy will be key for any future relationship. Its an absolute must,” a source close to Channing tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY.

We can totally understand Channing’s frustration. After all, ending a relationship is hard enough. Plus, Channing and Jenna still have to raise their daughter Everly together, and we’re sure they don’t want her to be caught up in the drama as well. Nevertheless, Channing and Jenna’s split came as a shock to many. The former couple, who met while filming their 2006 movie Step Up, seemed like they were in it for the long haul! However, after reading their joint statement, it’s clear they will always have love for each other.

“We fell deeply in love so many years ago and have had a magical journey together. Absolutely nothing has changed about how much we love on another, but love is a beautiful adventure that is taking us on different paths for now,” they explained to fans. Is it too soon to hope for a reunion?!