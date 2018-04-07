Cardi B Hides Rumored Baby Bump In Her Craziest Outfit Yet — See Video Of Her Huge Dress

Cardi B confidently stepped out in an eye-catching striped dress that shielded any baby bump for her epic performance at E11EVEN nightclub in Miami on Apr. 6. Check out the wild video of her incredible look here!

Cardi B, 25, has been causing major speculation that she has Offset‘s bun in the oven but she’s not ready to announce it to the world just yet! The successful rapper took to the stage at E11EVEN nightclub in Miami on Apr. 6 and she was wearing a big metallic red and pink striped dress that definitely hid any evidence of a possible baby bump! She arrived at the venue around 2:30 AM and confidently performed shortly after but she didn’t utter a word about whether or not she’s expecting. Her performance was a hit regardless and the tons of dollar bills from audience members that surrounded her on the stage was proof of that. See the video of Cardi’s look below!

In addition to her Miami appearance, Cardi’s been making headlines for either wearing loose clothing or doing her best to hide her stomach in other public places. Whether it was in her new music video for “Bartier Cardi” or while stepping out of a car in front of cameras, the blonde beauty is sure keeping things under wraps! With her debut studio album finally released, Cardi’s been extremely busy and there’s even rumors that she may announce her pregnancy during her appearance on Saturday Night Live on Apr. 7.

While we patiently wait to see if Cardi does confirm those baby bump rumors on SNL, it’s easy to see that her relationship with Offset seems to be better than ever. Although the couple have had a rocky road in the past, the Migos rapper recently showed his appreciation for Cardi by flying in a lot of her family members from the Dominican Republic to celebrate the release of her new album. The sweet gesture gives us all the more reason to think these two are celebrating more than just the release of new music. We guess we’ll just have to wait and see to find out!

We’ll definitely be on the lookout for any new developments in the case of Cardi and her rumored baby bump!