Canadian Junior Hockey Team: Horrific Bus Crash Leaves 14 Dead & 14 Injured

This is devastating. A bus carrying a Canadian junior hockey team with players aged 16-20 crashed and killed 14 people. We have the heartbreaking details.

A bus carrying a Canadian junior league hockey team with players ages 16-20 crashed into a tractor-trailer on April 6, killing 14 people and injuring 14 more, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police told CNN‘s partner CTV. The team, named the Humboldt Broncos, were headed to the Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League semifinals playoff game when the tragic incident occurred. The 14 who were injured were taken to a hospital, and three of them were in critical condition. There were 28 people, including the driver, on the bus at the time of the collision, police said. But cops have yet to identify the victims and wouldn’t confirm whether they were players or coaches.

Kevin Garinger, the team’s president, said “Our thoughts and prayers are extended to the families of our staff and athletes as well as to all who have been impacted by this horrible tragedy,”, the team’s president, said in a statement . “Our Broncos family is in shock as we try to come to grips with our incredible loss.” Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau also offered his condolences on Twitter. “I cannot imagine what these parents are going through, and my heart goes out to everyone affected by this terrible tragedy, in the Humboldt community and beyond,” he wrote.

A gathering place was established at Nipawin Apostolic Church so families can find out more information about their loved ones’ conditions, according to the police. The hockey team was scheduled to play the Nipawin Hawks in the fifth game of a best-of-seven semifinal playoff series. Our hearts go out to the loved ones of the victims during this incredibly difficult time.