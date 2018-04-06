‘Yodel Kid’: 5 Things To Know About The Walmart Singer That Won The Internet

Country music has a new star! Are you loving the viral video of 11-year-old Mason Ramsey yodeling in a Walmart as much as us!? Get to know him better!

If you’ve gone online at all lately, we’re betting you’ve caught a glimpse of an adorable youngster doing some yodeling in an in Illinois Walmart! His name is Mason Ramsey and his incredible singing, not mention his charming bow tie and cowboy boots, have captured the nation. But, you should know, this new viral video is no fluke. Mason is poised to conquer country music! In light of his new celebrity, let’s take a closer look at this amazing 11-year-old!

1) Mason is from Golconda, Illinois where he is already a hometown hero. In fact, when big country acts like Kenny Rogers, the Bellamy Brothers and Gene Watson come to town, Mason opens for them. Yes, really! And Mason isn’t new to this. Back when he was just 3, he delivered a stunning performance of “I Saw The Light” at the Carson Center in Kentucky. The night’s headliner Josh Turner was reportedly as shocked as everyone else, proclaiming Mason, “the real star of the show.”

2) Although his yodeling is wowing fans everywhere, this isn’t the first time his singing has gone viral! In January of 2017, he was recorded singing “Hey Good Lookin'” while sitting in a shopping cart in Walmart and he was a hit! The original video reached over 3.4 million views!

3) And, thanks to his yodeling, musicians outside of the country music community are taking notice of Mason’s skills! His fans now include the world-famous DJ Steve Aoki, The Chainsmokers and marshmello! And the music producer slushii even shared an EDM breakdown he made with Mason’s performance!

4) Fans will notice that all of Mason’s song choices sound fairly similar. That’s because he exclusively covers song by the late-great Hank Williams. Apparently it all began with Mason singing along to a karaoke machine. But in no time he was mastering Hanks’ hits, including the difficult yodeling on “Lovesick Blues.” “Grandaddy always had Hank playing out in the garage,” Mason told The Southern Illinoisan in 2017. “I heard it so much I just started singing. It was sorta like jumping in a pool. You just start swimming.”

5) Unsurprisingly, since the young crooner’s Walmart yodeling hit the internet, a number of remixes have surfaced! Fans have turned Mason’s adorable singing into trap, EDM and dubstep tracks! We think it’s a safe bet to assume this yodeling video won’t be the last time we hear from Mason in Illinois!