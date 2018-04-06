Jordan Spieth: 5 Things About The Young Golfer, 24, Who’s Playing At The Masters

Tiger Woods is back but it’s Jordan Spieth who’s roaring at the Masters. The young star has won this tournament before, so get all the need-to-know details about this golf pro.

While Tiger Woods, 42, captured the attention of the sports world by returning to the Masters tournament for the first time in three years, it was Jordan Spieth who was leading the event after the first day. The 24-year-old Texan finished the opening round ahead of Tony Finau, 28, by two strokes (and seven strokes ahead of Tiger.) If Jordan keeps up the pace, he’ll leave the Augusts National Gold club with another jacket, so get the scoop on this young star.

1. No surprise, but this guy was good as golf as a kid. Jordan learned how to swing a club at his home course, the Brookhaven Country Club in Dallas. The course has a history of producing PGA Tour pros – like Andrew Magee, Brian Watts and Scott Verplank, according to Golf Digest. Jordan would soon add his name to the list. “

“He won everything,” Jordan’s junior golf coach told Golf Digest. “I think it’s way more important to learn how to win and enjoy yourself and have confidence in yourself. I just don’t want to have a kid at that age looking behind him instead of in front of him. I don’t want him looking at his backswing, I want him looking at his target.”

2. He and Tiger Woods have something in common. A 19-year-old Jordan turned pro in 2012. Prior to that decision, he had racked up some impressive victories, including winning the U.S. Junior Amateur tournament. He and Tiger Woods are the tournament’s only two-time winners.

3. 2015 was a really good year for him. Jordan won PGA Tour Rookie of the Year in 2013. The following year, Jordan came very close to becoming the youngest Masters champion in history, but lost the tournament to Bubba Watson. He wouldn’t make the same mistake the following year. Jordan’s performance at the 2015 Masters was legendary. At age 21, he was the second-youngest person to win The Masters, according to the Associated Press. He also had the lowest opening round by a champion at 64 and the most birdies for the tournament, at 28.

“This was arguably the greatest day of my life,” Jordan said. “To join Masters history and put my name on that trophy and to have this jacket forever, it’s something that I can’t fathom right now.” 2015 was also the year he won the U.S. Open and the PGA Championship

4. He does have some weaknesses. Though Jordan is currently in the lead at the 2018 Masters, don’t think he’s going to take it easy. “It’s round one. I know as well as anyone that anything can happen around this place,” said Jordan said, per USA Today, while referencing his infamous flop in the final round of 2016. Though he seemed like he was about to win back-to-back Masters, it all fell apart. He erased a 5-stroke lead during the last 9 holes, racking up bogey (going 1 stroke over a hole’s par) after bogey, and a quadruple-bogey (+4) on the 12th hole. “I’m certainly not going to get ahead of myself,” he added.

5. He’s engaged! Jordan and his longtime girlfriend, Annie Verret, got engaged on Christmas Eve 2017. The couple started dating as teenagers and maintained their love despite going to different colleges. Despite Jordan being one of the biggest golf stars in the world, this power couple has kept pout of the spotlight. Annie works as an event coordinator at The First Tee Texas.

Congrats, Jordan Spieth and Annie Verret! pic.twitter.com/DvVq9ddsEI — Golf Digest (@GolfDigest) December 25, 2017

While it would be gouache for Jordan to wear a green blazer to his wedding (the trophy one gets for winning the Masters) you can bet his fiancée is rooting for him to add to his wardrobe during this tournament.