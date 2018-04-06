Joe Paterno: 5 Things To Know About The Disgraced Football Coach Before HBO Movie

Al Pacino is playing former Penn State football coach Joe Paterno in a new HBO movie. Before the April 7 premiere at 8 p.m. ET, get up to speed on everything JoePa.

HBO Films’ Paterno will center around former Penn State football coach Joe Paterno in the wake of the shocking Jerry Sandusky sexual abuse scandal. Oscar winner Al Pacino is taking on the role of Joe. The film also stars Riley Keough as Sara Ganim, the 23-year-old journalist who first reported on the Sandusky case for The Patriot-News, a daily newspaper serving the Harrisburg, Pa. metropolitan area; Kathy Baker as Sue Paterno, Joe’s wife; Greg Grunberg as Joe’s son Scott Paterno; Annie Parisse as Joe’s daughter, Mary Kay Paterno; and Larry Mitchell as Joe’s son Jay Paterno.

“Paterno is not a sprawling piece that spans years,” director and executive producer Barry Levinson said. “It unfolds largely over a two-week period, when we watch the events play out. I’m not following an agenda or trying to tell the audience to take a certain side in regards to Coach Paterno. The film lays out the elements of the story and leaves you to make your own judgment. There are times when you may feel one way, and times when you may feel a totally different way, and I think that’s what makes the piece so compelling.” Below is what you need to know about Joe.

1. Joe Paterno coached Penn State for 45 years. Joe was the head coach from 1966 to 2011. He had a record-breaking career. He is the most victorious coach in Division 1 college football history with 409 wins. In July 2012, the NCAA vacated Penn State’s wins from 1998 to 2011 in response to the child sex abuse scandal. The punishment eliminated 111 games that Joe had coached. The NCAA reversed the decision on January 16, 2015, and restored his 111 wins.

2. He was involved in the Jerry Sandusky sex scandal. Jerry, who coached at Penn State alongside Joe for over 30 years, was initially arraigned on 40 counts of sex crimes against young boys in Nov. 2011 after a grand jury report was released. He was charged with crimes such as involuntary deviant sexual intercourse, corruption of minors, endangering the welfare of a child, indecent assault, and more. Jerry was later found guilty of 45 of the 48 counts against him. According to the grand jury report, then-graduate assistant Mike McQueary said that he told Joe in 2001 that he had witnessed Jerry abusing a 10-year-old boy in one of Penn State football’s showers. The report claims that Joe told the athletic director at the time about the incident, as well as the vice president of finance and business. They did not report the allegations to police, nor did Joe. On Nov. 9, 2011, Joe announced that he would be retiring at the end of the 2011 football season. Only hours later, he was fired. Jerry was later sentenced in 2012 to 30-60 years in prison after being found guilty of sexually abusing 10 young boys over a 15-year period.

3. An investigation accused Joe of “total and consistent disregard” for Jerry’s child sex abuse victims, according to CNN. Louis Freeh, a former FBI director, led the review. In the 267-page report, Louis wrote: “Our most saddening and sobering finding is the total disregard for the safety and welfare of Sandusky’s child victims by the most senior leaders at Penn State,” Freeh wrote. “The most powerful men at Penn State failed to take any steps for 14 years to protect the children who Sandusky victimized.” Louis also blamed Joe, as well as former president of the university Graham Spanier, former Penn State vice president Gary Schultz, and former athletic director Tim Curley, for having “never demonstrated … any concern for the safety and well-being of Sandusky’s victims until after Sandusky’s arrest.”

4. A statue of Joe was removed from Penn State’s campus. A bronze sculpture of Joe was constructed in 2001 and was located on the northeast side of Beaver Stadium. It was removed in 2012 in the aftermath of the Penn State child sex abuse scandal.

5. He died only two months after being fired. In the middle of the scandal, Joe’s son revealed that his father had a treatable form of lung cancer. Joe was hospitalized on Jan. 13, 2012, for complications from cancer treatment. He died 9 days later on Jan. 22, 2012.