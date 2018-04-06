Tristan Thompson Fans Slam Pregnant Khloe Kardashian & Blame Her For His Bad Game

Cavalier fans were not happy with Khloe Kardashian after their close win against the Wizards on April 5! The pregnant star was there to cheer on her man, who failed to land any stats! Now, fans don’t want her at the games!

Khloe Kardashian, 33, was the target of mean tweets after Tristan Thompson‘s underwhelming performance during the Cleveland Cavaliers game against the Washington Wizards on April 5. Although the Cavs got the win, in what was a nail biter of a fourth quarter, Thompson’s lack of box score stats had fans disappointed. In 10 minutes of play, Thompson failed to score, had 0 rebounds, 0 screen assists and only contested 4 shots last night; And, he touched the ball just 7 times. The final score was 119-115. While a very pregnant Khloe was there to cheer on her man, it wasn’t enough to get him to show out on the court that night. And, fans blame her presence in the stands for her man’s rough game, declaring that the “Kardashian curse” is in full force.

“For Cleveland as a whole can we like set up some kinda petition to not have Khloe & Tristan Thompson’s baby here in CLE. Our team already has enough of the Kardashian curse,” one fan tweeted, going as far as to say the Cavs are tarnished forever as long as Khloe gives birth in Cleveland. “If this baby is born here we will never win a championship again,” the Twitter user continued.

Other fans followed suit, agreeing that Khloe is the culprit to her man’s off game. Then, Thompson began to get roasted. “Tristan Thompson played ten minutes. 0 points, 0 rebounds, 0 assists, -9 +/-. Human garbage can,” one fan wrote on Twitter. Meanwhile, another flat out had no mercy for Thompson, saying he should be demoted. “Tristan Thompson is absolutely garbage this season,” the Twitter user wrote. “He’s gotta go! The way he’s playing he should be in the G league.”

The “Kardashian curse” is a phenomenon that dates back to 2000, when Kim Kardashian, 37, dated NFL player, Reggie Bush, 33. “The Kardashian curse is every male figure that comes and dates a Kardashian. Their life kind of just goes down hill after that,” Kylie Jenner, 20, once explained in a June 2016 episode of Keep Up With The Kardashians. So, was it just a joke, or was it the real deal?

Despite the curse talk, let’s give Khloe a break. The Good American designer is due to give birth any day now, and we’re sure this is the last thing she needs. Khloe and Tristan are expecting their first child together, a baby girl. She is slated to give birth in Cleveland, so Cavs fans, she’s here to stay!