T.I. Wants To Swoop Tiny Off For Some Hot Sex & ‘Romance’ After Their Night Of Arguing In Mexico

T.I. & Tiny’s latest getaway has left them sexually frustrated! A source close to Tiny EXCLUSIVELY told HL that while they didn’t get alone time, T.I. wants to ‘swoop Tiny off’ for an adults only vacation!

T.I., 38, and Tiny, 42, already want another vacation together, just so they can spend some sexy alone time together without their kids. A source close to Tiny EXCLUSIVELY gave us the deets about their jam-packed trip they recently took together. “They were with a whole gang on the trip. It wasn’t just their immediate family,” our source said. “There were friends there with some of their kids. It was full-on. The kids were after them non-stop. Heiress is so attached to her daddy that she wants him to hold her all the time. Tip was hoping to get a little romantic time alone with Tiny, but they couldn’t get any privacy. There were too many kids around.”

When it comes down to it, this vacation has only inspired T.I. to realize they need another getaway and soon. “They head home tomorrow and Tip’s saying they need a vacation from their vacation so they can recover,” our source went on to say. “He wants to swoop Tiny off for some adults only time. She’s thrilled. She’s all for some romance with her man.” Time will tell if the pair will book another trip as soon as they land!

In addition to the lack of privacy on the trip, we reported earlier how T.I. and Tiny got into a huge argument over Safaree Samuels. “T.I. and Tiny are enjoying family time on their trip to Mexico for the most part, but it hasn’t been perfect,” one of Tiny’s friends told us. “Last night, they got into it over Tip’s recent Instagram comment. He basically laughed at Safaree Samuels for getting robbed at gun point and Tiny was not happy about it. She’s not a Safaree fan, but she still thinks it was a bad look.”