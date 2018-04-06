Tenille Dashwood Is Eager To ‘Steal Some Of The Spotlight’ At ‘Supercard Of Honor XII’

She’s Emma no more! Ex-WWE Superstar Tenille Dashwood looks to become Ring Of Honor’s first women’s champ at ‘Supercard of Honor XII.’ Ahead of the event, she talks wrestling, possibly taking on the Bullet Club, and more!

History will be made at Supercard of Honor XII. Ring Of Honor will crown its inaugural Women of Honor champion. The tournament’s final four include Kelly Klein, Mayu Iwatani, Sumie Sakai and the woman formerly known as Emma: Tenille Dashwood! The former WWE Superstar was the last entrant into the tournament, and this ROH wrestler will face Sumie in the semis. Before arguably the biggest match of her 13-year-career, Tenille EXCLUSIVELY tell HollywoodLife.com the importance of wrestling under her own name, what she’d like to do outside of the ring, and which ROH wrestlers – female and male – she’d like to take on.

HollywoodLife: What are the emotions and excitement that you are feeling this week, as we get closer to ROH Supercard?

Tenille Dashwood: Its a busy week so obviously I have a lot to prepare for, but I have just been watching some matches back and studying some tape and trying to get ready for what is going to be a huge night with Ring of Honor. Potentially, two matches and I obviously plan on winning my semifinals match so I can move on to the finals of the women’s tournament. So, hopefully there will be two matches. It is a grueling schedule, but I am excited. I’m also doing the right things to get myself ready physically and mentally!

Do you like watching your matches back to see how you can improve?

I make an effort to watch all my matches back. I just like to see where I can improve really and to see what the crowd likes, to see and get the reaction, what connects us, and what I can improve on. There is always something you can learn by watching things back.

ROH and Independent wrestling are hitting on all cylinders right now, what do you think is the reason behind that?

Yeah! Wrestling is popular, it is popular again and that is really cool. Promotions that I have worked for – one thing, I have found is that they go with the trends, and the quality of the shows and the talent are improving. Everyone is determined to connect with the crowds and that is obviously something that gets people coming back, to keep watching and making it more popular. I think that is cool because at a lot of places I have worked, the women have main events, so it s special for me to be part of that.

Which ROH star, male or female, would you like to face by the end of 2018?

I would like to face [thinks] Well I haven’t faced Deonna [Purrazzo] in Ring of Honor. I would like to face Deonna on a Ring of Honor show and as far as the men are involved? I don’t know about wrestling each other but I definitely think that if Cody and The Young Bucks, Marty [Scurrl] and all those guys who are who people come to see…maybe to steal some of their spotlight would be something I would like to tackle in the near future. That would be a goal.

What would it mean to you to become Women of Honor Champion?

It’s really important to me. This tournament and having a platform with Ring of Honor to elevate women’s wrestling and showcase the talents and actually having not obtained a women’s championship previously in WWE or NXT … So for me, this would be my time to be in control.

I am me and I am able to get out there and meet my fans and wrestle and do what I love again. So winning that women’s championship would be the last thing to tie it all up.

How important is it to you to use your real name moving forward?

It is really refreshing. I feel alive again. The passion for the wrestling I have and to be in control and being able to be myself is really nice. I mean, sometimes it is confusing for fans that when they realize that Emma is Tenille so now.

Using Tenille for everything now — my cooking show or my Instagram or when I come out to the ring – it just makes it easier for people to know me as a person and a real person.

The harder the struggle the greater the triumph! pic.twitter.com/8wgk0PJ5po — TENILLE DASHWOOD (@TenilleDashwood) March 30, 2018

Outside of wrestling you have movie star good looks, would you want to tackle any potential acting dreams in the future?

Of course! I actually… not that it was a movie because I would love to do something like that but I did a YouTube cooking show. I was filming and editing myself and all that. So right now I am working on an evolved version of that called Taste of Tenille. I have a pitch written up for a TV show and I am looking platforms to develop that and broadcast that.

It could be an evolved version with my lifestyle outside of the ring to connect the fans outside of the wrestling. They love finding out what we do and what we eat and how we workout or where I travel and our hectic schedules. So, to integrate that into a show or do TV or movies and all of that would be awesome.

What will you be doing in New Orleans for fun outside all of your wrestling requirements and appearances?

I am going to save that for the end of the trip because I have a really hectic schedule. And after I am done and I win and become women’s champion, then I will kick back and enjoy myself. I am actually going to go to Bahamas for a few days right after the week ends, to just kick back and enjoy myself.

People will geek out over you all week and all the time for that matter. Who are some people that you geek out over?

I have loved wrestling since I was a little kid so for me as far as wrestling goes, Trish Stratus was a huge idol for me growing up. She is such a nice and cool, down-to-earth person, so getting to see her is great. The same thing goes for “Stone Cold” Steve Austin. He is one person that made me fall in love with wrestling and the entertainment business. So anytime I get to see him is goosebumps or heart pounding in my chest. I am always like, ‘What do I do and what do I say?’ [laughs]

When you have the chance to see the rest of the ROH show besides your match, who are you looking forward to checking out and why?

For the rest of the Ring of Honor show, I want to see the developments with The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega and Cody and just with all the huge names because so much has been happening right now. I am excited for all the developments. I am really looking forward to it.

Follow Tenille Dashwood on Instagram and Twitter: @tenilledashwood. Supercard of Honor will stream live and for free to ALL HonorClub members at 830e/730c! Fans can sign up at ROHHonorClub.com. The Supercard Pre-Show will stream on ROH’s Facebook Live at 730e/630c, featuring the semi-finals of the Women of Honor Championship Tournament and a special press conference featuring Cody and Kenny Omega.

This Interview has been edited.