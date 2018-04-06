Catelynn Lowell broke down in tears talking to her husband Tyler Baltierra about her anxiety! Watch the moment the ‘Teen Mom OG’ star emotionally reveals to Tyler that she’s going back to rehab!

In a new clip for this week’s Teen Mom OG, Catelynn Lowell, 26, not only admits to her husband Tyler Baltierra, 26, that she’s going back to rehab, she also told him she’d understand if he wanted a divorce. In the video snippet, Catelynn tells Tyler, “It’s super hard for me to tell you this thing so keep an open mind. I started having really bad anxiety in the mornings. I guess I’ve just been hiding it. I just feel like I’m letting people down for some reason. I feel guilty for having anxiety.” After Tyler assures her that she’s “not letting nobody down,” she told him, “Obviously, my meds aren’t working. I have to force myself to get in the shower and put makeup on.”

Tyler then wondered whether her anxiety had “something to do” with anything he was doing. “It has nothing to do with you Tyler,” she replied. “It’s my inner child s**t. It’s me being a f***ing 12-year-old and my dad leaving, or me being 8 and my mom drinking all the time and not being there. It’s my own s**t coming out. You are awesome; you’re supportive.” It was at this point that Catelynn admitted that she told Tyler that she was heading back to rehab.

“I didn’t even want to tell you I was heading back to treatment, because I was like, ‘I wouldn’t blame Tyler like seriously if you wanted to just divorce me,'” she cried. Needless to say, Tyler’s reaction was complete and utter shock. Watch the emotional clip below!

We’ll keep you posted on any more Teen Mom OG clips that come out!