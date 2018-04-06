Sofia Richie’s Decorating Scott Disick’s New Home & It’s Driving Kourtney Kardashian Crazy

Sofia Richie is taking a big role in decorating Scott Disick’s new home! However, a source close to Kourtney Kardashian EXCLUSIVELY told HL how it’s totally pissing her off!

Sofia Richie, 19, is playing the part of interior decorator for Scott Disick‘s new home, but one person is not so happy with what she’s doing. A source close to Kourtney Kardashian, 38, EXCLUSIVELY gave us the deets on how she’s handling Sofia decorating Scott’s new digs. “Sofia is already helping Scott pick out the colorway, furniture and making other interior design choices for his newest home, and it’s driving Kourtney crazy,” our source said. “Scott is making Sofia feel very welcome at his new place, and he wants her to feel like this will be her home, too, so he is giving her free reign on many of the design choices, which Sofia is loving.”

However, Kourtney feels like Sofia is taking her coveted role in a way that’s slighting her past relationship with Scott. “From artwork to wallpapers and flooring decisions, Sofia is helping Scott with everything,” our source added. “Kourtney however has studied design for years and considers herself an expert when it comes to putting together a home and always worked with Scott on their homes. So when Kourt heard that Sofia was now making these decisions for Scott, Kourt became frustrated and insulted. Kourtney feels Scott’s too-young girlfriend couldn’t possibly have the same elegant style that comes with years of design experience. It makes Kourtney sad too that someone else is taking control over something that has always been Kourtney’s role in Scott’s life.”

We reported earlier how Scott has been telling his friends that Sofia is a better mother figure than Kourtney. A source told us that “he’s been telling their mutual friends that Sofia is better with the kids than Kourtney is.” Our source went on to say, “Scott claims they like Sofia more than Kourtney. Scott knows it’s going to get straight back to Kourtney and mess with her head. It’s a new low, even for him.”