Shay Mitchell Claps Back In The Best Way After She’s Accused Of Posting ‘Fake’ Travel Pics

After coming under fire from critics over accusations of stealing photos to document her trip to China, Shay Mitchell just offered the perfect response!

Fighting back! Shay Mitchell found herself at the center of a nasty scandal on Thursday, April 7 when several news outlets noticed that the gorgeous TV star’s photos from her recent trip to Hong Kong didn’t exactly belong to her! However, instead of offering an apology, Shay just brazenly thumbed her nose at the accusations with a new sexy post! In the image, she strikes a pose on a balcony while wearing a shiny gold matching outfit as she looks out over a gorgeous skyline. She captioned the image, “View so nice it almost looks… fake.” OMG!

It appears Shay’s trip to Hong Kong has veered to Shanghai. That’s the city she is looking out over in the new image. Obviously because she’s in this image and it doesn’t look tampered with, we’re assuming Shay actually saw this view. Sadly, that doesn’t appear to be the case for several other photos that are supposedly from Shay’s trip — many seem to be lifted from photographers and other Instagram accounts!

Take, for instance, a photo she posted of a gorgeous pink-and-green alley she shared on April 1st. The Daily Mail learned that she appears to have cropped an image taken by a photographer named Jan Vranovsky in Akihabara, Tokyo. As in Japan, where she hasn’t visited lately! She also shared an image of a stunning temple in Shanghai. However, the exact image appeared on the Shanghai-Bund Musical’s Instagram account in 2016.

Does this new image mean she’s not going to explain all those photos that apparently aren’t hers? Because, although we definitely enjoy her catty response, these individuals definitely deserve to know why the 30-year-old thespian seemingly acted like their experiences were hers.