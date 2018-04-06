Rihanna, Blake Lively, Emily Blunt & More Best Dressed Stars Of The Week

Bad Gal RiRi is back! She stunned in a black leather Versace dress in Milan this week. See her full outfit plus more of our best dressed stars!

Rihanna, 30, is our best dressed of the week! She looked hot in a black leather Versace wrap dress while promoting her Fenty Beauty launch in Milan on April 5. She wore all gold makeup and was absolutely glowing! See all of the best outfits of the week in the gallery attached! Emily Blunt was gorgeous in a white lace Elie Saab promoting her movie A Quiet Place in London on April 5. A few days earlier, at the New York premiere, she wore a stunning Oscar de la Renta pink ruffled gown with a velvet top and velvet shoes — the look was simply gorgeous. She looked like a princess! At that same NY premiere, Blake Lively stunned in a leather and tweed Chanel dress. Lily Collins was fun and flirty, wearing a brocade dress and matching head wrap at a Cartier party.

Billions star Malin Ackerman looked chic in a black ruffled gown at the Rampage premiere in Los Angeles, Calif. on April 4. Also at that premiere, Naomie Harris stunned in a gold sequin Miu Miu dress — WOW! That might be one of my favorite looks of the YEAR! Also at the Rampage premiere, Sofia Vergara showed off her curves in a black and white Michael Kors. Zac Efron‘s rumored girlfriend Alexandra Daddario showed off her tiny waist in an off-the-shoulder Zac Posen gown. See more pics of the best dressed stars of spring in the gallery!