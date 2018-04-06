The first look at ‘Quantico’ season 3 premiered during TGIT, and it looks like she’s got a new man in her life. What happened with Ryan?! Watch now!

Quantico is pulling a major time jump in its third season. The first trailer for season 3 revealed that the show is jumping forward in time THREE WHOLE YEARS! This is not a joke! Alex is off living in an undisclosed location in Italy, but Ryan’s not with her. “For three years I’ve called this my home,” Alex says in the trailer. “A new life of peaceful serenity. A tranquil sanctuary, full of beauty and love and the simplest of pleasures. A new beginning.”

When Alex talks about love, she’s seen kissing a guy who is NOT Ryan Booth. At the end of season 2, Ryan joined Alex on a plane out of the United States after she faked her death. The scene paid homage to the moment Ryan and Alex met — on a plane to Quantico. What happened in those 3 years?! Is Ralex really no more? I have so many questions, and I am very stressed about this.

Although, Alex hasn’t left her old life completely behind. “But as a trained operative, there’s one thing I’ve learned — that I can’t let go,” she says. Alex will be back to fighting the bad guys soon enough. The final seconds of the trailer features Alex carrying a gun through a vineyard saying, “Always be prepared.”

The first details about the highly-anticipated have been revealed. Alex will be pulled back to her old life when Ryan asks her to help him rescue Shelby from an international arms dealer known as the The Widow. Ryan and Alex are joined by Owen and Harry to help rescue Shelby and take down this new foe. Owen will bring in former agent Jocelyn Turner, played by Marlee Matlin, who a past with The Widow. Season 3 premieres April 26 at 10 p.m. on ABC.