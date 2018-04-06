Michelle Obamas Compares Trump To Bad Parents: ‘Now We Can Stay Up Late & Not Follow The Rules’

The former First Lady threw some presidential-level shade at Donald Trump. Michelle Obama said the current POTUS is acting like a negligent parent who’s letting their wild kids run wild!

“I think what we see is what happens when we take things for granted,” former First Lady of the United States Michelle Obama, 54, said while speaking at the Simmons Leadership Conference in Boston on April 5, per PEOPLE. While talking bout a wide range of topics, she threw a little shade towards President Donald Trump, 71. ”For the eight years Barack [Obama, 56] was president, it was like having the ‘good parent’ at home. The responsible parent, the one who told you to eat your carrots and go to bed on time. And now we have the other parent. We thought it’d feel fun, maybe it feels fun for now because we can eat candy all day and stay up late, and not follow the rules.”

To be fair, out of all the things that people have said about Donald Trump, saying he’s the “bad parent” is pretty tame. It’s also putting it mildly. The Trump administration is “in an unethical league of its own,” according to the Washington Post. With EPA head Scott Pruitt flying first class, Ben Carson using the Department of Housing and Urban Development to spend $31,000 for a dining set, and former Department of Veterans Affair secretary David Shulkin spending $122,334 for him and his wife to take what looked like a pleasure trip to Europe, the “kids” are not “staying up late” and eating candy. They’re stealing mom’s purse, getting wild in the streets and probably think they don’t deserve to get punished.

Can America get the good parent now? The country is clearly ready for someone better. His approval rating hit a record low in March, according to The Hill, as a Morning Consult’s 50-state approval tracker showed 41% of registered voters approved of Trump. 54% people disapproved of the president’s job so far.

Of course, America had a chance to have a president who wasn’t a hot mess. “The best qualified candidate in this last race was a woman,” Michelle Obama said, bringing up Hillary Clinton. “And she wasn’t perfect, but she was way more perfect than many of the alternatives.” So, who would Child Protective Services be in this metaphor?

It isn’t Michelle. She once again shot down any idea of her running for office, per NBC Boston. “You have to want the job. And you can’t just say, ‘you’re a woman, run.’ We just can’t find the women we like and ask them to do it because there are millions of women who are inclined and do have the passion for politics … Just because I gave a good speech, I’m smart and intelligent doesn’t mean I should be the next president … That’s been our problem. We’re very shortsighted about how we think about selecting the commander-in-chief.”