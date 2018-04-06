‘Marriage Boot Camp’: Amber Portwood Accuses Her Mom Of Being ‘On Drugs’: ‘Take Another Pill’

Yikes! As Renee battled her own addiction during the April 6 episode of ‘Marriage Boot Camp’, everyone in the house started questioning whether Amber’s mom was sober.

Amber Portwood‘s mom Tonya kept slurring her speech during the April 6 episode of Marriage Boot Camp, which left everyone wondering whether she was sober. And we seemingly got an answer to that in the last few minutes of this week’s episode, but more on that later. First, things turned wild when Amber accused Tonya of abandoning her when she was 13. “I was 13 years old and you came to me and told me that you were seeing another f***ing man!” Amber, 27, told her mom in their shared bedroom with her ex, Matt Baier. “That’s right, I did! I told your dad about it too,” Tonya yelled back, as though telling her ex the truth made it all okay. But Amber saw things differently.

“It was the reason why I hung out with the f***ing people I did because I had no structure,” Amber further yelled, insinuating that the reason she got pregnant at such a young age was because of what happened. “Mom, there was nobody there.” Sadly, Tonya didn’t seem to comprehend that she may be to blame for some of Amber’s bad decisions as a teen. “I was abandoned at 13, 14 years old alone while she was out with her boyfriend,” Amber yelled. “And it’s bulls*** and I’m sick and tired of it. She doesn’t get what she did!”

Later, when Tonya joined Matt and Amber on the interview couch, she said, “I’m done” before storming off set. Apparently, she had enough of Amber attacking her. And that’s when Amber hit her where it hurt, saying, “You don’t f***ing listen! Why are you even here? She can’t handle the f***ing truth. She’s not listening because she’s on drugs!” Yikes!

“That explains a lot,” Dr. Ish said as he listened in on the conversation. But Tonya tried denying she was on drugs, saying, “Wow! You know what, girl? That is so uncalled for. I’m done. I am done.” So is Tonya really done with the show? We’ll have to wait until next week to find out!