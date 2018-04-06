Kylie Jenner Gives In To Food Cravings Even Though She Wants To Lose 20 Lbs. Of Baby Weight

Sometimes a girl’s just gotta eat! Though Kylie Jenner’s working hard to lose the baby weight, she’s still tempted by delicious treats. Same, girl.

Kylie Jenner: she’s just like us. The 20-year-old makeup mogul and Keeping Up With The Kardashians star had a baby less than two months ago, and she’s trying her best to shed the weight as quickly as possible. She misses her pre-pregnancy body, understandably, and has to compete with her famous sisters losing their baby weight in record time. And yet…biscuits.

Kylie hopped on Instagram to make her fans drool with a sultry photo of her dinner, a piping hot plate of biscuits. She says, “I need to lose 20 pounds but this just looks too good”. Yeah, we have to agree. Honestly, her body is bouncing back incredibly since giving birth to Stormi Webster at the beginning of February. After going mostly silent on social media during her pregnancy, she jumped back on Instagram to post selfies again. She really has nothing to worry about — she already has abs again!

She should probably talk to Chrissy Teigen. The pregnant star is dealing with tons of cravings herself, including biscuits. It’s to the point that she’ll participate in a threesome with Cardi B and Rihanna, as Cardi requested in her new song, “She Bad”, but only if she can snag some carbs first. Should Chrissy and Kylie start a club, or what?