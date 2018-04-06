Kris Jenner Wants Chris Brown To Write Wendy Williams Diss Track But Kim’s Holding Her Back

Uh oh! Kris Jenner is reaching the breaking point with the disses Wendy Williams keeps aiming at the Kardashian family. The momager wants to fire back through a song made by Chris Brown, but Kim K is standing in the way.

Another day, another Kardashian slammed by Wendy Williams on her talk show. This week Rob Kardashian has been receiving much of the criticism from the TV host and Kris Jenner isn’t here for it.”Rob is insisting he doesn’t care about Wendy and her cruel words but Kris isn’t buying it,” a Kardashian insider tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “She knows how sensitive her son is and she’s furious that Wendy would go after him.”

As anyone who keeps up with the Kardashians would know, the momager can be fierce when it comes to protecting her own. That’s why she’s already started thinking ahead, and her plans apparently involve Chris Brown. “Kris wants to hit back. She knows there are many, many other people on her anti-Wendy bandwagon including Chris Brown,” our source continued. “She’s got it in her head that he should do a Wendy Williams diss track.” That’d definitely be worth a listen, but Kim Kardashian thinks it’s a terrible idea. “She was very excited when she came up with the idea, but Kim is forbidding it. She’s saying it will just give Wendy more attention and that is the last thing they want,” our insider added.

After a video of Blac Chyna getting into a public fight at Six Flags went viral, Wendy discussed it on her show’s “Hot Topics” segment. The rant however spent more time slamming Chyna’s ex. “I don’t picture Rob doing much of anything [as a father],” Wendy voiced her opinion on what would possibly happen if the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star gains full custody of his 1-year-old daughter Dream. “I picture Rob laying around like a slob,” she continued. “I don’t see him being much of a father figure without a woman telling him what to do.” She also ridiculed his sock company, Arthur George, and claimed Chyna’s “hustle is harder” than his. We can’t really blame Kris for being upset about this.