Kendra Wilkinson Officially Reveals She’s Divorcing Hank Baskett In ‘Heartbroken’ Instagram

It’s official: Kendra Wilkinson and Hank Baskett are divorcing. Kendra announced the sad news on Instagram, but seems hopeful! Read her heartbreaking message.

We’re so sad to hear this. Kendra Wilkinson, 32, just told her fans that she and Hank Baskett, 35, are making their split permanent. Yes, they are getting divorced — and they’re doing it today, April 6. Kendra had nothing but good things to say about her husband of eight years, the father of their two beautiful children. From the sweet photo she posted alongside the message, it’s clear that he feels the same way.

Their divorce is truly heartbreaking and painful, but, according to Kendra, “Marriage was just a piece of paper and a piece of jewelry but our hearts will always be real. U will prob see us together a lot but it’s because there’s no hate.” So sweet. Here’s what she wrote on Instagram:

“Today is the last day of my marriage to this beautiful man,” Kendra wrote on Instagram. “I will forever love Hank and be open but for now we have chosen to go our own ways. I’m beyond sad and heartbroken because i did believe in forever, that’s why i said yes but unfortunately too much fear has gotten in the way. We are both amazing parents and our kids will be happy n never know the difference other than seeing mama smile. Sometimes love looks funny.”

“We are told to make sacrifices in life if it’s true love well in this case it’s me. I want to see happy Hank again… i miss that,” she continued. ” Love wins in this case it’s just looks a little funny. Thank you Hank for a beautiful 8 years of marriage and 2 beautiful kids. I feel so thankful and blessed.”

Kendra fueled divorce rumors when she took to Instagram live to get candid about her relationship with Hank. Kendra sobbed while telling her 2.6 million followers that their love for each other just wasn’t enough to make their marriage work.

“I did everything I could. It wasn’t good enough. I will always love him. My heart will always remain open for him,” she said, crying. “I believed in forever. I really did. Guess it’s just not meant to be. I’m so scared. I have to get strong for my kids. I will. She ended her Instagram live session by showing her fans a photo from their wedding. Poor Kendra!