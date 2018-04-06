Kate Hudson Pregnant With Baby #3: Star Expecting A Girl With Danny Fujikawa: ‘Surprise!!!’

Whoa! Kate Hudson took to social media on April 6 and surprised everyone when she announced she’s having a baby girl! See her bump & watch her gender reveal here!

Kate Hudson, 38, is going to be a three-time mom! The actress announced the exciting news via Instagram on April 6, saying that she is currently expecting a baby girl with her boyfriend, Danny Fujikawa. She also admitted she’s been super sick with morning sickness, which is why she’s been so MIA from social media. Kate even shared a beyond adorable video of her finding out her baby’s gender! Click here to see gorgeous pics of celeb baby bumps.

“SURPRISE!!! If you’ve wondered why I’ve been so absent on my social channels it’s because I have never been more sick!” Kate began her lengthy Instagram post. “It’s was the most sick first trimester of all my children. Boomerangs have made me nauseous, Superzoom is an easy way to have my head in the toilet, food instagrams make me queezy and thinking too much about insta stories made me even more exhausted than I already had been.” Yikes!

Kate went on to explain that while her pregnancy had a rough beginning, she’s feeling much better now! “If you’ve seen me out and about smiling and pretending like everything is amazing…I was lying! BUT! I have broken through on the other end of that and rediscovering the joys of insta/snap,” she explained. “We have been trying to keep this pregnancy under the radar for as long as possible but I’m a poppin now! And it’s too darn challenging to hide, and frankly hiding is more exhausting then just coming out with it! My kids, Danny, myself and the entire family are crazy excited! A little girl on the way 💕.”

Along with her caption, Kate shared a super sweet video of her gender reveal — and it’s obvious Kate could not be happier about having a daughter. After all, the actress is already the proud mom to sons Ryder, 14, and Bingham, 6. She shares Ryder with ex Chris Robinson and Bingham with ex Matt Bellamy. We can’t be TOO surprised Kate is pregnant though. After all, she’s recently been open about wanting another child.

“I’d like to! I’m not done yet,” Kate gushed to The Times just last month when asked if she and Danny had plans to start a family. Little did we know, the blonde beauty was ALREADY expecting at the time! “We’ll see,” she added in the interview. “We’ll see how many Danny wants.” Danny and Kate celebrated their one-year anniversary in December 2017. However, the two first met when the star was just 23 — and pregnant with Ryder.