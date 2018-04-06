Conor McGregor’s violent bus attack ended up causing the cancellation of three fights at UFC 223, but pal Justin Bieber thinks he’s going to be okay and that ‘we all make mistakes.’

Most fans of the UFC are fuming at Conor McGregor after his violent attack on a bus carrying UFC fighters from a media day at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center on April 5. The rampage injured several athletes and resulted in the cancelation of three bouts at April 7’s 223, but at least one person has the Irish brawler’s back. Pal and fan Justin Bieber thinks he’s going to be okay despite spending the night in jail and getting charged with three counts of misdemeanor assault and one count of felony criminal mischief. “I think Conor will be fine. We all make mistakes,” the 24-year-old singer told TMZ when they caught up with him in Beverly Hills on April 6.

Justin’s a devout Christian so he’s all about forgiveness. He’s been a longtime supporter of Conor, even when he lost his lightweight title to Nate Diaz in March of 2016. He posted a video to his Instagram giving a toast to the bearded one, saying “To McGregor. He’s still the champ. That broke my heart.” Justin captioned the video “No bandwagon but Conor is a true champion, fights with style and finesse, all the respect to Nate but his style is terrible. Nate has crazy heart respect.”

Conor is in deep trouble with the UFC after his bus rampage resulted in injuries to two fighters on Saturday’s card whose bouts have now been cancelled. Michael Chiesa and Ray Borg have both been pulled from their 223 fights after suffering cuts from broken glass after Conor threw a metal loading dolly into their bus window. They’re now not medically cleared to fight. Conor’s training parter and close pal Artem Lobov had been scheduled to fight at UFC 223 this Saturday against Alex Caceres, but he particpated in the bus attack alongside Conor and as a result UFC head honcho Dana White pulled him from the card. Dana said of Conor’s rampage, “This is the most disgusting thing that has ever happened in the history of this company.”