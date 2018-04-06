Justin Bieber Hugs & Goofs Off With Little Bro Jaxon, 8, In Adorable New Pics Amid Selena Gomez Break

Aw — Justin Bieber was ALL smiles while bonding with his brother Jaxon. From taking silly pics together to hanging in Malibu, the duo def looked like 2 peas in a pod!

Selena Gomez, 25, who? We’re not sure anyone makes Justin Bieber, 24, happier than his 8-year-old brother Jaxon Bieber does! After all, the singer was spotted taking his mind off his relationship troubles, and he looked as carefree as ever with little Jaxon. Justin ended up treating his bro and their dad, Jeremy Bieber, 42, to lunch at Nobu in Malibu before taking them to Sky Zone trampoline park in Van Nuys, California on April 5. Despite him and Selena taking time apart, Justin thoroughly seemed to enjoy himself — and he even took the goofy pics to prove it!

At one point outside the upscale Japanese restaurant, Justin hoisted Jaxon into the air for a huge hug — and the star’s resulting grin was actually pretty darn adorable! Serious question: has JB ever looked happier? The cutest part is that Jaxon is totally his brother’s mini-me! The cutie even had his blonde hair cut into an updated bowl-cut style, which is reminiscent of Justin’s earlier days.

Meanwhile, the Biebs and his dad seemed to have a heart-to-heart, as Justin could be seen lovingly placing his hand on Jeremy’s back as they walked. After lunch, the threesome hopped into Justin’s stunning aquamarine Lamborghini Aventador, and Jeremy gave Jaxon a sweet little kiss. As part of their bonding sesh, Justin and Jaxon also took some hilarious photos together, with Justin posting them to Snapchat. In the images, the brothers make funny faces for the camera, which seems to be something they often do when they hang out.

Justin appeared in great spirits and we’re happy to see him smiling after Selena decided to “take some time for herself” in the midst of their rekindled romance. The two are reportedly “still together” though, as Sel is just asking for space at this time. And apparently, Selena is very pleased so far at how things are going. As HollywoodLife.com previously reported, she’s actually “impressed” with how JB is handling their break.

“She’s asked him for time and space because she felt herself getting too stressed,” a source close to the couple told us EXCLUSIVELY. “As great as it was being back with Justin there was a lot of added stress, and ultimately, that’s why she chose to dial things back.”