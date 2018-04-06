Work it! Jennifer Lopez showed off her impressive dance moves for her boyfriend Alex Rodriguez and he LOVED it! Watch the hot video here!

Jennifer Lopez, 48, is known for selling out arenas and concert venues. But on April 6, she gave one lucky fan a private show. JLo’s boyfriend Alex Rodriguez, 42, took to Instagram to share a video of his sexy love dancing on a plane, and we can’t get over it! The post, captioned “Shake That,” shows Jennifer, who’s dressed in a fitted black track suit, shaking in front of a very mesmerized A-Rod. It’s clear he can’t take his eyes off her, and we don’t blame him! Take a look at the adorable video below.

Jen and Alex have quickly become America’s favorite couple. From their Vanity Fair magazine cover, to their numerous stylish outings, we simply can’t get enough of them. And clearly, they can’t get enough of each other. Jennifer and Alex reportedly just bought their first million dollar place together, according to TMZ. The New York City apartment, which is of course located on Park Avenue, is 4,000 sq. ft., has three bedrooms, and 4.5 bathrooms. Can we say goals?! Things are getting pretty serious between the two, and they’re even considering marriage!

“He knows that she has changed him for the better and he wants to marry her and would love to already be married to her. But, he will make it official and marry her very soon. He is just waiting until their schedules get a little less hectic before he pops the question,” a source close to A-Rod shared with HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. So cute, right? We are so excited for Jennifer and Alex, and if they do get married they will have the perfect blended family.

Jennifer already has two children with her ex-husband Marc Anthony—Emme Maribel Muñiz and Maximilian David Muñiz. Alex also has two kids with his ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis— Ella Alexander and Natasha Alexander. Nevertheless, we can’t wait to see them fall deeper in love this year!