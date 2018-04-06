Jay-Z’s Big Confession About Cheating On Beyonce: ‘I’m Proud Of The Husband I Am’ After Therapy

Jay-Z just opened up to David Letterman about being unfaithful to Beyonce and how they had to ‘put in the work’ to keep their family together. Here’s what the rapper had to say!

Jay-Z didn’t lose his wife, but he definitely had to put in some effort to keep his marriage to Beyonce afloat after his cheating scandal. While appearing on David Letterman‘s My Next Guest Needs No Introduction, the 48-year-old hitmaker opened up about stepping out on Bey. The host first referred to his own infidelity in order to give Jay the opportunity to discuss his own experiences. “I want to cry, I want to be open, I want to have the emotional tools that it takes to keep my family together,” the 4:44 rapper told Lettermen on the show. “And, much like you, I have a beautiful wife who is understanding and knew that I’m not the worst of what I’ve done. We did the hard work of going to therapy, and… we love each other. So, we really put in the work.”

The world first found out that Queen Bey had been cheated on when she dropped her album Lemonade, which contained songs like “Sorry” that alluded to the scandal. Jay-Z then gave a lyrical apology on his own album. “This music that I’m making now is a result of things that have happened already,” he continued, “and, like you, I like to believe that we’re in a better place today but still working and communicating and growing.” The couple will be embarking on their OTR II stadium tour together later this year. “I’m proud of the father and the husband that I am today because of all the work that was done,” Jay-Z told the host.

This isn’t the only relationship he discussed on the Netflix show, which is now available to watch on the streaming service. The “Family Feud” singer was also asked about Kanye West, who interrupted his own 2016 concert to rant about Jay-Z and Beyonce, but it turns out they’re back on good terms. “That’s my brother,” the Tidal owner said. “We’re beyond friends.”