JAY-Z Officially Kills Kanye West Feud In New Interview: We’re ‘Beyond Friends’

Is it finally over? JAY-Z was asked about his on-again/off-again friendship with Kanye West, and he suggests that things are all good once again.



JAY-Z, 48, might have finally buried the hatchet with Kanye West, 40. During his appearance on My Next Guests Needs No Introduction with David Letterman, the Grammy Award winning rapper was asked about his rocky relationship with Kanye. “That’s my brother,” Jay told the former late night host during their intense one-on-one. “We’re beyond friends.” He even went on to gush about Kanye who he also called “brilliant” during the interview, saying: “The thing I respect about him is he is the same person.”

As HollywoodLifers might remember, Jay and Kanye’s feud heated up after Ye called out his longtime friend during an on-stage rant at a concert in 2016. In August 2017, Jay opened up about how Kanye’s rant deeply upset him. Even worse? Jay confirmed that it was how Kanye disrespected his family — wife Beyonce and daughter Blue Ivy — that truly struck him. “But what really hurt, you can‘t bring my kids, my wife into it. Kanye‘s my little brother, he’s talked about me 100 times, he made a song called ‘Big Brother,’ we’ve gotten past bigger issues,” Jay explained to Rap Radar. He even shared that Kanye knows he crossed a line because they had never gone so long without communicating. “I know he knows, because we’ve never let this much space go between one of our disagreements, and we’ve had many.”

Hopefully Jay is right, and his “beyond friends” relationship with Kanye has finally started to repair itself. We’re still waiting on that second Watch The Throne album, after all!