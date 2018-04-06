Free Coffee At Dunkin Donuts: How To Get This Special Deal Friday April 6

Happy Friday! Dunkin Donuts is giving away free coffee on April 6 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and here’s how to get it!

TGIF! You’ve made it through another week, and what better way to treat yourself than to indulge in some Dunkin’ Donuts coffee. The beloved eatery is giving out free coffee from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and you’re not going to want to miss it! But of course, there’s a catch. All you have to do is show up to Dunkin’s nationwide tasting event, and you will receive a complimentary sample of Dunkin’ Donuts’ custom cold brew, which is prepared by steeping a special blend of coffee for about 12 hours. Sounds good, right?

And if you’re wondering why the brew takes so long, we’ve got you covered. In their press release, Dunkin’ explained “this longer process extracts a uniquely distinctive, inherently sweeter flavor from the beans reminiscent of dark chocolate.” If your mouth is watering right now, you’re now alone! Interestingly, the coffee won’t be the only star of the show. Dunkin’ will also introduce a new flavored donut– Caramel Chocoholic Donut. I guess Friday is officially cheat day! The delicious donut is frosted with caramel icing, sprinkled with semisweet chocolate curls, and drizzled again with the tasty caramel icing. Pair that donut with the new brew, and we’re sure you’ll have a fantastic morning.

But, if you’re not a fan of the new brew or the caramel donut, Dunkin’ has something for everyone. If you recall, the breakfast chain recently debuted three new Girl Scout Cookie-flavored drinks. So, all you Thin Mint, peanut butter cookie, and coconut lovers out there, this one is for you. The cookie-flavored drinks come hot, iced, or as a latte! It’s clear Dunkin’ is the gift that keeps on giving.