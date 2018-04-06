Drake just released his new track ‘Nice For What’, which features a sample from Lauryn Hill’s ‘Ex-Factor’ and it is HOT. Did we mention the accompanying video? Take a look!

Just when you were getting sick of “God’s Plan,” Drake, 31, has gone and dropped another single with very little fanfare! (Just kidding. You’ll never be sick of “God’s Plan.”) The followup to his January two-song EP Scary Hours is “Nice For What” and let’s just say the hitmaker pulled out all the stops! First of all, this new soon-to-be club anthem borrows from the best, particularly Lauryn Hill‘s classic track “Ex-Factor,” lending the track some serious ’90s R&B cred! As usual, the lyrics are his unique brand of inspiration colliding with hard truths.

As for the music video, it’s an epic assemblage of visuals that are both glamorous and thought-provoking. He enlisted a who’s-who list of Hollywood stars including Rashida Jones, Tiffany Haddish, Tracee Ellis Ross, Olivia Wilde, Misty Copeland, Issa Rae, Jourdan Dunn and Zoe Saldana, who all shine in their own unique way. Viewers are taken by fields with trotting horses, into the backseats of cars and through gorgeous, decadent structures all populated by familiar faces as the beloved rapper spits. Long story short, prepare for some serious feels.

We first learned about the song during Drizzy’s appearance at Majid Jordan‘s concert in Toronto on April 5. “The reason I’m here tonight is because I’m back in the city finishing my album,” the “Hotline Bling” rapper revealed to the crowd. “I’ve got a new single dropping tomorrow night too, just in case you got some free time.” Naturally, this nonchalant announcement drove fans into a tizzy! And he still managed to surprise his supporters with the music video! But all diehard fans know Drake likes to color outside the lines and deliver something special each time.

Now we just have to sit back and wait for an album announcement. We’re ready!