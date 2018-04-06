Cardi B cut loose at her album release party on April 5! But did she accidentally give fans a peek at a baby bump?! Take a look!

Are you loving Cardi B‘s new album as much as us?! The 25-year-old rapper has a hit on her hands with Invasion of Privacy and she looks like she knows it! Cardi was spotted hilariously grinding to her own tunes at the album release party on Thursday, April 5 — and fans think they spotted a bump!! Rocking tan thigh-high boots, a Green Day t-shirt and a sexy black-and-white jacket, Cardi cheesed it up for the camera while seemingly covering something under her shirt.

“She’s pregnant!!!!” one fan comment on The Shade Room‘s clip. “Awww her little bump,” another chimed in. “You can take the girl out of the strip club but u can’t take the strip club out of the girl , not even while she’s pregnant,” another (rather hurtful) viewer wrote. Clearly the consensus is she’s hiding a growing bump under those clothes! We should also note that no images have surfaced of Cardi holding any cocktails at the gathering — not that that conclusively means anything!

As we previously reported, Cardi is hesitant to reveal whether or not she’s expecting her first child because she’s afraid it will kill the momentum in her career that she’s fought so hard for. “Cardi wants to be super careful about announcing any pregnancy. She has so many business commitments, Cardi fears how a pregnancy will slow down all the wonderful opportunities coming her way everyday,” a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “Cardi has been secretive about her body, not sharing any information with friends or family. Any news on her baby will or won’t be shared by her until she feels the time is right.”

However, Wendy Williams just revealed on Friday, April 6, that she’s hearing the rapper is planning to announce her pregnancy during her performance on SNL on Saturday, April 7! Has the time come!?