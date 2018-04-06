Chrissy Teigen Is Here For A Threesome With Cardi B & Rihanna, As Long As She Can Eat Biscuits

Chrissy Teigen found out that Cardi B wants a threesome with her and Rihanna, and you’re going to lose it when you see the model’s reaction. Let’s just say she’s not against it!

“I need Chrissy Teigen/Know a bad b*tch when I see one (yeah, woo)/Tell Ri-Ri I need a threesome,” Cardi B, 25, raps on her shocking new track “She Bad,” and if if you think you were shook over that, it doesn’t compare to how Chrissy felt!

“Gasp!! *drops biscuits*,” Chrissy tweeted upon seeing the lyric, clearly surprised that she got a mention on Cardi’s song. Still, Chrissy has her priorities in order. “Cheddar biscuits and crab bisque. Bisquits! Bad bitches make bisque!!!!!!!” she added, referring to a batch of delicious-looking biscuits she’d just baked.

“Ohhhh good lord. Watch your back, Red Lobster!!” Chrissy also tweeted earlier. Yep, that’s what a bad b*tch really does! Check out the amusing photo series, via Chrissy’s Twitter, below.

Naturally, fans are flipping out over Chrissy’s reaction. “Yeah but you ready for that threesome tho??!” one tweeted in response to Chrissy’s final biscuit post. “I spent 2 minutes trying to figure out what the biscuits were a euphemism for then I realized they were actual biscuits,” another wrote.

Cheddar biscuits and crab bisque. Bisquits! Bad bitches make bisque!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/QtUyBxDbkC — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) April 6, 2018

Now we just need Rihanna to weigh in. We’ll be waiting!