Cardi B Reveals The ‘B’ Stands For Boseman, As In Chadwick Boseman, As in They Could Be Married

Watch out Offset, Chadwick Boseman could be stealing Cardi B’s heart. We’ve got the adorable ‘SNL’ promo where she hints she could be married to the ‘Black Panther’ star.

Cardi B may be engaged to Offset, 26, but she actually wishes she was married to Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman. The 25-year-old rap phenom is the musical guest on Saturday Night Live on April 7 and is crushing on the Marvel superhero really hard in a new promo. Chadwick introduces that he’s hosting SNL alongside musical host Cardi B and Leslie Jones chimes in and asks “What does the B stand for?” and Cardi responds “Boseman” and he says “That’s my last name.” Les then asks if they’re married and in typical Cardi fashion she shoots back “I is” with a whirly bloop noise.

Of course they’re not married, as Cardi has been happily engaged to Offset since October of 2017. She just dropped her first album Invasion of Privacy on April 6 and will be making her SNL debut to showcase her new songs. NBC is all things Cardi these days as not only is she appearing on SNL, she’s going to be Jimmy Fallon‘s first ever Tonight Show co-host for the entire week of April 7-11. That should be pure comedy gold as the last time she appeared on his show, she completely stole the thunder and confused the hell out of Jimmy by giving twirly boop noises for answers and other unintelligible responses. But she is pure magic and the camera adores her.

We should be able to finally see if the pregnancy rumors are real or fake when she spends six of the next seven days on TV. In her SNL promo, Cardi is seen from the chest up wearing a baggy red shirt so it’s hard to tell if she’s rocking a baby bump or not. There’s been speculation that she’s as far as six months along with Offset’s baby as she hasn’t really been seen much in 2018 so far. But now that her debut album has dropped, she’s going to be everywhere and we’ll finally know for sure whether or not she’s going to be a mom.