Ready to go into Cardi-ac arrest? Yes, the queen has dropped her highly anticipated album ‘Invasion of Privacy’ and it’s really just too hot to handle. Stream and listen here!

Cardi B, 25, did that. The rapper has made her full-length debut with Invasion of Privacy, and while we got to hear several tracks prior to its release, nothing compares to the whole enchilada, and Cardi has given us a feast. Listen above! Fans heard “Bodak Yellow,” “Be Careful,” “Bartier Cardi” and “Drip” before Cardi dropped the complete album on April 6, but they’re living for the new songs, too. “Get up 10 is that meek mill flow everybody was begging for! Cardi did that!!! # InvasionOfPrivacy,” one fan tweeted. “Finallyyyyy ,” another wrote. The best reaction of all, however, would be this one: “MY WIG IS GONE AND I JUST STARTED LISTENING TO THE FIRST SONG!!!”

Still, others are holding out for those rumored collaborations with Beyonce and Jennifer Lopez. There are only two features on Cardi’s album — “Bartier Cardi” with 21 Savage and “Drip” with Migos — but there’s always the deluxe version, right? We’ll be waiting.

Finally, Cardi heads out on tour with Bruno Mars this fall, so if you want to catch her live, don’t sleep on tix! The final leg of the 24K Magic Tour kicks off Sept. 7 in Denver, CO, and wraps up on Oct. 27 in Los Angeles.