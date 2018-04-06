Cardi B Hides Possible Baby Bump By Surrounding Herself With Massive Crew Before Album Drop

Okay, we need to know the truth: is Cardi B pregnant or not?! The rapper covered herself with a human barricade on the day of her album release, preventing paps from getting a belly shot.

Cardi B, 25, knows how to keep us guessing! The “Bodack Yellow” rapper was spotted leaving the London Hotel in New York City on April 5 — the eve of her debut album release — and she made damn sure that paparazzi couldn’t get even one glimpse of her alleged baby bump. Watch the footage of her blocking photogs, via TMZ, above!

Cardi surrounded herself with a ton of crew members as she fielded TMZ’s questions. “I’m nervous, I’ve got anxiety,” she said, most likely referring to the fact that Invasion of Privacy was about to drop. As for whether she plans to announce her possible pregnancy when she performs on Saturday Night Live tomorrow, April 7? No answer, of course!

Meanwhile, Cardi’s fiance Offset, 26, planned a surprise party for her! The Migos rapper flew in her family from the Dominican Republic, and Cardi gushed over his gesture on Instagram. “@offsetyrn i can’t believe you :’)😪😪😪Thank you sooo much ,Thanks everybody for tuning to Invasion of privacy !!” she wrote. You can watch the sweet video below!

So is Cardi pregnant with Offset’s baby?! The anticipation is killing us, to say the least, and we’ll keep you posted.