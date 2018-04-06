Blue Ivy, 6, Has Her Own Stylist & Personal Shopper And We’re Somehow Not Surprised At All

It all makes so much sense now! While it’s no secret Blue Ivy is already a mini fashion icon, until now, it wasn’t known that she’s had some help along the way.

Blue Ivy Carter may only be six years old, but we think it’s pretty safe to say that she’s already infinitely cooler than us. Truth be told though, the youngster’s fashion-royalty fate was inevitable with parents like JAY-Z, 48, and Beyonce, 36. But apparently even Blue needs style advice every now and then, as Beyonce’s rep revealed to Women’s Wear Daily on April 5 that the oldest Carter kid actually has her very own stylist AND personal shopper on the payroll! …But let’s be real, is anyone that surprised?

While you thought YOU were styling in first grade with your Sketchers and Limited Too tees, Blue has donned some pretty memorable, and wildly expensive, looks over the years. From red carpets to fancy galas, the 6-year-old’s impressive style has slowly become more and more show-stopping — and she has Manuel A. Mendez to thank for that! Manuel is an employee of Parkwood Entertainment, the company founded by Queen Bey, and is reportedly also one of the singer’s personal assistants.

The stylist is behind some of Blue’s most recent looks, including the gorgeous gilded gold gown and headpiece she wore to the Wearable Art Gala last month, which is where she also tried to bid $19,000 on a piece of art because she’s Blue Ivy and she can. For the event, Blue and Beyonce actually wore coordinating outfits, which isn’t uncommon for them, that were inspired by Black Panther. Did we mention they NAILED the look?

Manuel also styled Blue at this year’s Grammys, where she rocked a white tuxedo pantsuit designed by Valery Kovalska and silver sequin Mary Jane shoes. For those who don’t remember, she looked BEYOND sharp! Red carpets aren’t the only things Manuel has dressed Blue for though. He also chose the look she wore in Jay’s “Family Feud” music video, which was a custom Billie Blush collar and Raimana Cowan dress. Seriously, it was breathtaking!

The stylist has been working with Beyonce since 2009, according to WWD, which means he totally could have been styling Blue Ivy since she was born. At this point, it’s unclear whether he also styles Bey and Jay’s twins, Rumi and Sir Carter — though it’s important to note that the nearly one-year-old twins have yet to make any official public appearances.

Now that we know Blue has some help picking out her outfits for big events, we don’t feel so bad knowing that even on our best days, we don’t look half as good as the youngster!