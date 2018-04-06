Amber Rose strips naked and spoofs the classic horror film ‘Psycho’ for a new sex toy ad. Amber is handed a bright pink dildo for her steamy shower scene. You have to watch this video!

The commercial starts with Amber Rose, 34, washing herself off in the shower. She’s completely naked in the black and white video. A shadowed figure appears from behind the curtain and has his hand raised, seemingly holding a knife. Unlike the scene in the 1960 slasher film Psycho that featured Janet Leigh’s character getting brutally murdered, Amber is just handed a dildo. Yes, a dildo. “Thank you, I was looking for this,” she says. Then she takes the dildo to town.

The sex toy ad is part of Amber’s collaboration with Lelo, a popular sex toy brand. She’s got her own line of toys! Amber posted the ad on her Instagram page and wrote, “Hot and wet showers are the best 💦😂 #LELOxAmber.” On Lelo’s website, you can shop for Amber’s favorite sex toys. “I waited a long time to find the perfect toys for me, and you can see my fav pleasure products below,” she wrote. “I picked these out myself because I know that if they’re good for me, they might be good for you too. And if you love yourself, then your body deserves the best! I hope this helps you make the right choice for you. Because when it comes to pleasure, it’s all about YOU. Now go get you some.”

Amber had breast reduction surgery in Jan. 2018. She was a 36H and went down to a D cup. She’s happier than ever with her new boobs! Amber also split from boyfriend 21 Savage, 25, but the confident MILF not letting the breakup get her down!