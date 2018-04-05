5 Things
Salman Khan: 5 Things To Know About Bollywood Star Sentenced To 5 Years In Jail

Beloved Indian actor Salman Khan is headed behind bars. He was sentenced to 5 years in jail for poaching rare antelope. Here’s what you need to know about Salman.

1. Salman Khan has been sentenced to 5 years in jail for poaching. The actor, 52, was found guilty of killing two blackbucks, also known as Indian antelopes, while working on a film in 1998, CNN reports. He was also fined 10,000 Indian rupees, $150 in U.S. dollars. Salman could appeal the conviction. The other actors involved in the case, Saif Ali Khan, Sonali Bendre, Tabu, and Neelam Kothari, were charged with abetting a crime but were acquitted.

2. He’s had a tumultuous relationship with Indian actress Aishwarya Rai. Salman started dating the Bollywood actress in 1999. They broke up in March 2002. Aishwarya reportedly accused Salman of harassing her after their break up. She also claimed that he caused physical injuries to himself when she refused to take his calls, according to the Times of India.

3. He suffers from a facial nerve disorder. He revealed that he had trigeminal neuralgia in 2011. The condition can’t be cured, but it can be treated. Symptoms range from mild to severe facial pain in the face.

4. He was arrested for negligent driving in 2002. He was arrested after his car ran into a bakery in Mumbai. One person died and three others were injured. He was charged with culpable homicide, but the charges were later dropped. He was formally charged in 2013 and was found guilty of all charges in the case.

5. He created his own non-profit, the Being Human Foundation. The non-profit was founded in 2007 and provides education and healthcare services to the underprivileged in India.

 