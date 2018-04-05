Wendy Williams Slams Blac Chyna’s Career Despite Her ‘Hustle’: Keep Milking Rob For All He’s Worth

Wendy Williams has it out for Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian this week! The host said there’s not one brand Chyna is credible to be a spokesperson for after she lost an endorsement deal with a stroller company following her outburst at Six Flags!

Wendy Williams, 53, gave Blac Chyna, 29, some stealth career advice on April 5 that you’ve got to hear! The talk show host advised Chyna to “milking” Rob Kardashian, 30, for his money because she’s got nothing else going for her. Wendy’s harsh rant came after Chyna was removed from Six Flags amusement park following an alleged verbal and physical altercation with another park goer on April 1.

“This Blac Chyna, she’s got a really good hustle on account of Rob… I don’t know what brand of anything that she’s credible to be a spokesperson for, honestly,” Wendy said to her studio audience. “I just feel like the whole image of Blac Chyna is not something that you want to be associated with,” she continued before polling her audience. Wendy asked: “I mean, would you wear her thongs? Would you wear a Blac Chyna bra? Would you feed your baby from a Blac Chyna bottle? — No!” Therefore, the outspoken host left Chyna with this piece of advice. “You just keep milking Rob for all he’s worth, because that seems to be what you’re good at,” she said, adding, “Pretty girl though, but pretty is as pretty does.”

Chyna and Rob have been the main targets of this week’s Hot Topics segment on The Wendy Williams Show. The host slammed Chyna’s ex-fiancé, on April 3, where she called him a “slob” before she attacked his ability to be a good father. Wendy also came down on the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star for his sock business, which hasn’t been too successful in recent years.

As we previously reported, Chyna’s Six Flags scuffle — where her daughter, Dream, 1, and son, King Cairo, 5, were both present — has landed her in hot water with a slew of different people. Momiie, a stroller company which Chyna served as a brand ambassador for, told TMZ that they’ve terminated a deal they had with Chyna. As another result of the amusement park incident, where Chyna threw a plastic stroller at an unidentified park goer, Rob and Tyga [Chyna’s first baby daddy, the father of King] are now concerned about the safety of their children. Both fathers have teamed up over their mutual concern and are now exploring their legal options for custody to ensure their children are as safe as possible.