Is The Big Show Going To WrestleMania 34? ‘Anything’s On The Table’

Is the WWE’s biggest night going to get … bigger? Ahead of WrestleMania 34, The Big Show EXCLUSIVELY hints if ‘The World’s Largest Athlete’ will appear at ‘the Showcase of the Immortals.’

Considering how jammed-packed WrestleMania 34 already is, how insane would it be if The Big Show, 46, showed up? The two-time WWE World Heavyweight Champion has been off WWE television since September 2017, after Braun Strowman, 34, threw him through a steel cage. Yet, through strange circumstances, there’s a buzz that The Big Show is not only healthy, but that he’ll also return to be Braun’s tag-team partner? “That’s the rumor,” The Big Show EXCLUSIVELY shared with HollywoodLife.com at the premiere of HBO’s Andre The Giant documentary. “I have heard that! Anything is on the table, brother!”

“I just got cleared two weeks ago,” The Big Show also tells HollywoodLife.com. “I am ready to go! We’ll see what happens!” Wow. Well, they like to say “anything could happen in WWE” and this would be quite the shocker — one suitable for WrestleMania. As mentioned, The Big Show hasn’t been on a WWE screen for about seven months, as he suffered a hip injury during a steel cage match with Braun. While Show has been recuperating following surgery, Braun wrecked havoc and mayhem. Along the way, he earned an opportunity to take on The Bar (Sheamus, 40, Ceasaro, 37,) for the Raw Tag Team Championship at WrestleMania 34. Braun did this by entering a Tag Team Battle Royale … by himself. “The Monster Among Man” survived it all, but RAW GM Kurt Angle, 49, demanded a single man couldn’t challenge for the tag team titles, so he had to pick a partner.

If The Big Show is Braun’s partner, and these two colossal Superstars are successful in securing the title, it would Big Show’s ninth WWE/WWF tag team championship win. During his WWF/WWE tenure, Show has held the two-man titles twice with The Undertaker, The Miz and Chris Jericho, while winning the championship once with Kane. Braun would just be the latest titan to team up with Big Show to win gold.

Show’s return to “the grandest stage of them all” would follow last year’s shock return. The Hardy Boyz – Jeff Hardy, 40, and Matt Hardy, 43 – returned to the WWE after nearly seven years. Not only did “Team Xtreme” return to action, but they won the Raw Tag Team titles. Will Big Show top that at WrestleMania 34 on April 8? The WWE Universe better tune in to see.