Selena Gomez ‘Shutting Down’ Date From Other Guys: Her Heart Still Belongs To Justin Bieber

Selena Gomez is NOT ready to move on from Justin Bieber despite their break. We’ve got EXCLUSIVE details on why she’s still invested in their relationship.

Selena Gomez may be sort of single, but she’s not ready to mingle. After almost a month of space, Sel can’t seem to get her mind off her on-again, off-again boyfriend Justin Bieber. “Selena’s got so many guys after her right now, she could have a date every night if she wanted. But, she’s shutting them all down. She’s nowhere near ready to date someone new. She’s still very invested in Justin,” a source close to the “Wolves” singer tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. Well, like they say, distance makes the heart grow fonder. So, maybe a reunion is in the cards after all.

However, Justin has been using their break to see other people. If you recall, JB was spotted at a Craig David concert in LA on March 20 with model Baskin Champion. And, that’s not all they did. Baskin reportedly spent several nights at Justin’s crib, and many believed it was the start of something new. But, his friends quickly hushed the potential romance by claiming it wasn’t serious. “He isn’t dating. He thinks and talks about Selena all the time. The chapter with her is definitely not finished,” Justin’s pal told PEOPLE.

We’re glad to hear Selena still cares for Justin. I mean a relationship like theirs is NOT easy to throw away. Nevertheless, it looks like Justin’s plan of leaving it up to Sel is actually working. “He’s laid his cards out on the table and made it clear what he wants, and what he thinks, so now it’s up to Selena to decide. Justin is actually being super cool about the situation, and he’s giving Selena all the time and space she needs,” a source close to Justin shared with HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. We’re sure they’ll be back together in no time. Well, fingers crossed!