Pink Yells ‘S***’ As She Forgets The Lyrics To Her Song ‘Who Knew’ In Concert

It happens to the best of them. Pink forgot the lyrics to her 2006 hit ‘Who Knew’ while performing in concert in NYC. She yelled ‘s**t’ and fans love her all the more for being real.

When you have a catalog of hits as big as Pink does, there’s going to be a point when you forget a lyric or two. That went down during her big Madison Square Garden gig on April 4, as she sang her 2006 rocker “Who Knew” and when she got to the second verse she completely drew a blank. The 37-year-old yelled out to the crowd “I forgot the words. S—!” She then admitted, “I forgot the what?” and headed straight back to the chorus. Hah! She’s only human. Her fans rallied to her side tweeting about it with one writing: “Love @Pink forgot Who Knew words #Human #loveher #forgiven.” She has another show in NYC tomorrow night for her Beautiful Trauma tour so she has a chance to look up the lyrics for next time.

Hey, at least Pink is feeling better as she had to cancel her high-flying aerial concert experience at stops in Montreal and Detroit recently after coming down with a super nasty case of the flu. On March 24 she tweeted the news to fans that “I want to give you all the full show, and not hacking all the way through it and have to cut songs because of my voice. I understand how much trouble you g to to be at my shows, what it entails, the planning, the schedules, etc,” then vowied to come back and make up the concerts at a later date while apologizing profusely.

She got back on the road in Louisville on March 27 and as always, she blew the minds of her fans. She shared several tweets including one who wrote: “ @ Pink Can’t tell you how thankful I am for your show tonight. My wife is undergoing chemo for the third time in 12 years and was really sick this week. She lit up seeing you perform and it was the happiest I’ve seen her in weeks. Thank you.” The singer wrote back with a bunch of heart emojis and telling him to “give her a big squeeze from me please.” She is such a gem!