National Burrito Day: Free Fries At Del Taco & More Epic Deals

April 5 is National Burrito Day, and some chain restaurants are offering freebies and deals to celebrate! Here’s where you can score the best discounts!

Happy National Burrito Day! Unfortunately, two of the biggest Mexican chain restaurants, Chipotle and Moe’s Southwest Grill, aren’t participating by offering sweet deals on April 5, but there are other places where you can cash in. Del Taco restaurants are offering free french fries for any customers who get the two for $5 Classic Burritos deal. You don’t even need to bring a coupon. Two burritos AND fries for just $5? You can’t pass that up! At El Pollo Loco, there’s also an epic deal: Buy one burrito, get one free (of equal or lesser value). Don’t forget to bring THIS COUPON, though, and check to see if your local restaurant is participating. At Jimboy’s Tacos bean and cheese burritos are only $2 on National Burrito Day, which saves the customer 50%.

Many of the other National Burrito Day deals are more local, rather than on a national scale. Qdoba lovers in North Carolina can get a FREE 10-inch, chicken burrito, as long as they purchase a drink. If you’re in Charlotte, Raleigh or Gastonia, you HAVE to check it out! Meanwhile, Taco Bell customers in San Antonio Teas can get a free burrito by buying a large drink ALL week long. The deal ends on April 8. Blue Coast Burrito, which is in Tennessee, is offering a buy-one-get-one-free deal, too.

Chuy’s, the popular Tex-Mex chain restaurant, doesn’t have any freebies to offer, but you can help give back if you stop by on April 5 — the restaurant will donate $1 to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital for every “Big As Yo Face” burrito they sell. There’s less than 24 hours less of National Burrito Day, so get to it!