Congrats are in order for designer Marc Jacobs and his new fiance Charly “Char” Defrancesco! Marc proposed in a CHIPOTLE on April 4 in New York! Watch the sweet video below!

Charly Defrancesco probably thought it was just another Wednesday when his boyfriend Marc Jacobs, 54, wanted to take him to Chipotle for dinner. It was actually Char’s birthday, and he was met at the New York City fast-casual restaurant by a flash mob dancing to Prince’s famous song “Kiss.” What happened next was the stuff out of romance moves — Marc got down on one knee and proposed! Char, of course, said yes, and the happy couple shared a kiss — the entire place erupted in applause!

Marc posted the sweet surprise on his Instagram, and in the end, he is seen wiping away tears. Char also posted it, writing, “GET READY FOR THE ALL TIME GAG!!!!! Thank you to everyone who helped make this happen.” Awww! We are so happy for this gorgeous couple! Watch the amazing, romantic proposal here:

We can only assume they will be flooded with gifts and messages from celeb fans! Cher, Kate Moss, Miley Cyrus and Kerry Washington are just some of the many, many stars who have worn his designs on the red carpet. And mega models Kendall Jenner, Kaia Gerber and Gigi Hadid have walked in some of his recent fashion shows. Congrats to Marc and Charly!